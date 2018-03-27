

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc. (FB) co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress about the social media giant's privacy practices, according to numerous media reports.



Zuckerberg has been under pressure to appear before Congress following reports that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on up to 50 million Facebook users.



The Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Commerce Committee, and the House Energy and Commerce Committee have all called on Zuckerberg to testify.



Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, invited Zuckerberg to testify at a hearing on data privacy on April 10th.



Grassley also invited Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at the hearing.



Facebook sources told CNNMoney that Zuckerberg has come to terms with the fact that he will have to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks.



Zuckerberg has previously expressed a willingness to testify but questioned whether he would be the right person to answer lawmakers' questions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX