

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is sending two investigators to examine issues raised by a Tesla Inc. (TSLA) crash in California.



The Tesla struck a highway barrier March 23 near Mountain View and caught fire, prompting hours of closed freeway lanes as firefighters tried to determine whether it was safe to move the vehicle and its damaged lithium-ion battery packs, according to the San Jose Mercury News.



The safety board will examine the post-crash fire and steps needed to make the vehicle safe to remove from an accident scene, the agency said in a tweet Tuesday. It's unclear whether the Tesla's partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time of the crash, the NTSB said.



TSLA is currently trading at $286.44, down $17.74 or 5.83 percent.



