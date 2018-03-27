Pharmaceuticals and Support firms led to the upside on Tuesday, with the former boosted by GlaxoSmithKline's decision to buy Novartis' 36.5% stake in their consumer healthcare joint venture for $13bn (£9.2bn). The JV was formed as part of the three-part transaction between GSK and Novartis in 2014. Ferguson on the other hand was pacing gains among Support names after announcing a proposal for a $4 per share special dividend and to effect a share consolidation on top of ongoing share buybacks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...