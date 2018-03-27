

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - An educational group founded by a conservative talk-show host failed to show that Google engaged in illegal censorship by limiting access to some of the organization's content through YouTube.



The Internet search company, now a unit of Alphabet Inc., and its video-sharing website don't qualify as 'state actors' that need to provide a public forum for speech under the First Amendment, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh reportedly ruled. The educational group, Prager University, can amend its lawsuit and file again, the San Francisco-based judge said.



Google and YouTube 'are private entities who created their own video-sharing social media website and make decisions about whether and how to regulate content that has been uploaded on that website,' Koh reportedly said in her decision Monday. Prager failed to show the companies 'have somehow engaged in one of the very few functions that were traditionally exclusively reserved to the state.'



