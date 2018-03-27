AFL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Aflac Incorporated and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia on behalf of investors who purchased Aflac Incorporated ("Aflac") (NYSE: AFL) securities between February 27, 2013 and January 11, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aflac-incorporated?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aflac hired its sales associates under false promises of high compensation packages and work-life-balance; (ii) Aflac misclassified its employees as independent contractors to reduce costs associated with unemployment insurance taxes and employment benefits; (iii) Aflac manipulated its average weekly producer equivalent metric to fabricate growth; (iv) consequently, Aflac violated its Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility standards, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Aflac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Aflac, you have until April 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aflac-incorporated?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong