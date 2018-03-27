

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two pilots flying on two separate planes reportedly claim to have witnessed an unidentified flying object over Southern Arizona and New Mexico.



In audio shared with Inverse by the Federal Aviation Administration, pilots can be heard discussing about an 'UFO' with the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center on February 24.



'I don't know what it was. It wasn't an airplane but it was, the path was going in the opposite direction,' the pilot of a Learjet said to air traffic control.



Control then asked a nearby American Airlines plane lookout for any flying object going in opposite direction. Few minutes later the American Airlines pilot contacted the tower and said, 'Something just passed over us, like a, don't know what it was, but it was at least two, three thousand feet above us.' He added, 'Yeah it passed right over the top of us.'



In a statement to KOB 4, the NBC station in Albuquerque, the FAA said, 'We don't have any comment beyond what you hear. Other than the brief conversation between two aircraft, the controller was unable to verify that any other aircraft was in the area. We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons.'



