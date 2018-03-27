Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 19 March 2018 to 23 March 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the

issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the

financial instrument Aggregate daily

volume (in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Identity code of the

stock exchange (MIC

code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 19/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,9769 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 19/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 95 170 USD 29,4208 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,9429 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 94 421 USD 29,6542 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24,5164 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 91 992 USD 30,4374 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 19 600 EUR 24,2470 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 94 256 USD 29,7062 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 23/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,9621 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 23/03/2018 GB00BDSFG982 94 135 USD 29,7445 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

