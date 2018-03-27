Owner and operator of the Palace Pier leisure facility in Brighton, Brighton Pier Group, posted its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 24 December on Tuesday, with revenue falling to £16m from £17.74m. The AIM-traded firm's group EBITDA after highlighted items was £2.79m, down from £3.22m in the prior first-half period, while its operating profit was down to £2.07m from £2.11m. Profit before tax fell marginally to £1.92m from £1.94m, with net debt rising to £13.37m from £7.95m. ...

