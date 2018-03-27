The "Advanced Strategic Human Resources Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training course focuses on human resource strategy, its integration with corporate planning and the growth of human resource policies. Human resource management (HRM) is concerned with the personnel policies and supervisory practices and systems that manipulate the workforce. In broader terms, all decisions that affect the workforce of the organisation are covered under this function. This course gives you a knowledge of this function to better adapt and apply to your organisation.

Key Topics Covered

Strategic Human Resource Planning

How HR can be more strategic in an organisation

Different strategic tools and their application

Building Ethical Organisations

How to create a transparent and ethical culture

The impact of external and internal factors on change

Effective Recruitment

Understand the organisations strengths and weaknesses regarding Recruitment and Selection and external elements that affect effective recruitment

Understand the impact of a best practice approach

Avoid common management pitfalls

Plan effectively prior to the interview

Attract the right candidates using best practice techniques

Plan the interview process to ensure efficiency and effectiveness

Outline the importance of your communication skills

Work within the legal framework

Develop your own questioning techniques

Structure the interview, including delivering meaningful feedback

The use of Psychometric Assessment

Improving Motivation and Job Satisfaction

Maximising your human capital

Effective Appraisal

Performance appraisal objectives

Alternative appraisal methodologies

Effective and ineffective appraisals

Assertiveness Skills

Understanding the various models

Effective Communication Skills

Essential Listening and questioning techniques

Maximising good use of Body Language to positively influence

Diversity Issues for HR Professionals

Influencing across cultural differences and global business relationships

Identification and Analysis of Training Needs

Training and development strategy

Analysis of training needs

Cost-effective training delivery

Skills transfer to the work-place

