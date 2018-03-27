AMPD Golf Performance Opens at Dallas National Golf Club with Full Integration Training

The Future of Golf Begins with a Fierce Foundation of Fitness

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / This spring, AMPD Golf Performance opened a state-of-the-art fitness facility at the famed Dallas National Golf Club. With this opening comes the ability to utilize on-site the innovative and analytics-based fitness platform built for developing athletic golf champions from novice to pro alike in coordination with the additional golf instruction offered at Dallas National.

'We passionately believe that fitness is a pillar to integrated game improvement as well as a deterrent to the risk of injury,' says Damon Goddard, partner at AMPD and famed fitness coach who was just named as one of Golf Digest's 2017-2018 50 Best Golf-Fitness Professionals.

'Our spacious facility is in the heart of the new Performance Center at Dallas National Golf Club. By sheer proximity, we can efficiently integrate fitness in the training regime of club members. For instance, we can begin with a thorough fitness evaluation, share with the training team to identify areas of improvement with a 360-degree approach, apply and track, all within one visit.'

'We can absolutely see the future of golf fitness and it is based on analytical data on how the body moves, even before working with golf swing analytics or best-in-class tools like the Trackman Range, which was recently introduced at Dallas National's cutting edge performance center. We maximize the strengths that each individual body naturally has to create a precision that, when applied to game play, results in better performance.'

'We have invested in the tools and program that make it possible for us to have the greatest success, both in person and with our AMPlifieD online training program,' say AMPD Director of Operations, Andrew Banner. 'The process begins with AMPD's in-depth EDGE-Assess™ which identifies where stress is currently placed upon each joint in the body. Next, each athlete completes a series of performance tests which give AMPD trainers key performance indicators. Altogether, this information goes through our Test, Analyze, Collaborate and Program process to best design a road map that each golfer can use to 'unleash their swing.' These testing protocols are the backbone of the AMPD system. KPI's are continually tracked to monitor progress ensure the most efficient and effective performance results.'

The opening at Dallas National is an indicator of the attention to fitness as a foundation in overall golf performance as well as the growth that AMPD Golf Performance is predicting for 2018 and beyond. 'We are expanding our footprint, continuing to innovate within our current space and adding integral team members in marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and development,' says President and CEO Phil Donnelly.

