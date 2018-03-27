sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed With the SEC

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, 2018, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at http://www.ericsson.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

© 2018 PR Newswire