Dienstag, 27.03.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations
(567) 336-5128
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)

O-I Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings
Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (March 27, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its first quarter 2018 conference call and webcast for Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company's news release for the first quarter 2018 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Monday, April 23.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors), when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar (http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar)

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors) until April 2019.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on April 24. Ask for the O-I conference call.


###

About O-I
Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).


O-I Logo (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2180001/841554.jpg)
O-I 1Q 2018 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2180001/841553.pdf)


Source: Owens-Illinois, Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)