Civil engineer TClarke saw pre-tax profits rocket 92% to £7.1m in its most recent trading year, as landmark projects across London and the South-east gave turnover a double digit boost. Turnover for the mechanical and electrical building services specialist expanded just shy of 12% to £311.2m for the year ended 31 December 2017, as high-profile jobs like the £56m 22 Bishopsgate contract in London sent underlying operating profits from its London and South-east operations to £8.5m, almost ...

