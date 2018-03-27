

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Tuesday announced it has acquired GIF search engine Tenor. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



'Tenor will continue to operate as a separate brand, and we're looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners,' said Cathy Edwards, Director of Engineering, Google Images, in a blog post.



Google plans to integrate Tenor in to Google images as well as other services including Gboard to help its users to find GIFs more easily and effectively.



Tenor has been used in Facebook's Messenger service as well as in WhatsApp to let users send GIFs more easily. Users will have to wait and see whether Google's acquisition will change that.



Tenor claims about 12 billion monthly searches are carried out each month by 300 million users, according to Venture Beat.



