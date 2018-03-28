HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Board of Directors of China Oceanwide International Financial Ltd (HK:0952) is pleased to announce that the change in English Company name to "China Tonghai International Financial Limited" and Chinese Company name to "China Tonghai International Financial Limited--Chinese'" was approved by Shareholders at a Special General Meeting on Tuesday, 27 March 2018.



The proposed change in company name is still subject to the approval by Registrar of Companies in Bermuda.



Mr. Kenneth Lam, the Chief Executive Officer of Oceanwide Financial, said that the proposed Company name change would provide the Company with a more clearly defined corporate image and identity which will benefit the Company's future business development.



The Company will make further announcement(s) on the effective dates of the proposed Company name change, the new Company short name under which the shares will be traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange, and the address of the new Company website as they become available. The proposed change of company name will not affect the Company's daily business operations and its financial position.



China Oceanwide International Financial Limited is a Hong Kong-based financial services group which has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 1997. After a series of strategic acquisitions beginning in 2001, the Company has become a sizeable financial institution that provides securities broking, asset management, wealth management, and financial media i.e. Quamnet.com. In January 2017, the group joined the Oceanwide Holdings group. By utilizing the best of both its online resources and solid expertise, the Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. In addition, the Company provides capital markets services to clients through its representative offices or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through the network of Global Alliance Partners and Oaklins International.



For Investors Inquiries:

Please email ir@oceanwidefinancial.com.







Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



