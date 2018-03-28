

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, erasing the previous day's gains after U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, led by a sell-off in technology shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 331.70 points or 1.56 percent to 20,985.62, off a low of 20,776.82 earlier.



In the tech space, chipmaker Advantest is losing almost 4 percent and peer Tokyo Electron is down more than 3 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining almost 2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



The major exporters are mixed despite a slightly weaker yen. Panasonic is losing 4 percent and Sony is down more than 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Chubu Electric Power is rising almost 4 percent, while Tokyo Gas and Pacific Metals are gaining more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is declining more than 5 percent, Screen Holdings is falling more than 4 percent and Daikin Industries is down almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 105 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower in a sell-off led by technology stocks. Social media giant Facebook helped to lead the way lower following news CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Chipmaker Nvidia showed a steep drop after halting testing of its driverless technology on public roads following a fatal crash involving a self-driving car.



The Nasdaq plummeted 211.74 points or 2.9 percent to 7,008.81, while the Dow slumped 344.89 points or 1.4 percent to 23,857.71 and the S&P 500 tumbled 45.93 points or 1.7 percent to 2,612.62.



The major European markets showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index spiked by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures closed lower on Tuesday. WTI crude dipped $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $65.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



