

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - More British employers make hiring plans as Brexit countdown begins, the latest JobsOutlook survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) showed Wednesday.



About 22 percent of employers who hire temporary agency workers plan to raise headcount over the next four to 12 months compared to just 11 percent last month.



However, only 17 percent of employers who hire permanent staff are planning increases in the next four to 12 months.



More employers continue to think economic conditions will get worse than think it will get better.



REC director of policy, Tom Hadley said, 'Businesses are still pessimistic about the future of the economy. However, the one-year countdown to Brexit starts tomorrow and it's got to a point where they can't put off making hiring plans any longer.'



