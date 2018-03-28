Silicon Valley and Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone to Mutually Set Up "Technology & Finance Center"

CHENGDU, China, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27th,Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone, Silicon Valley city clusters (Dublin, Mountain View, and Menlo Park), and Him Group, a management consulting company in Silicon Valley, signed aMemorandumof Understanding on cooperating to set up the "Chengdu-Silicon Valley Technology & Finance Centers" both in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone and Silicon Valley, aiming at promoting the realization of the global development of SMEs.

"Chengdu-Silicon Valley technology & finance Center" consists of three major business sectors, namely setting up the "Chengdu-Silicon Valley Technology Transfer Center" and "Chengdu-Silicon Valley Financing Service Center" in Chengdu and "Chengdu-Silicon Valley Free Trade Window" in Silicon Valley.

Now, as a node city of the "Belt and Road", Chengdu has gained more and more attention from the world. Mayor David Haubert of Dublin said that the decision of mutually setting up "technology & finance Center" was wise. He firmly believed that Chengdu would win more development opportunities fromSilicon Valley.

Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone is one of the famous state-level hi-tech development zones in China, and was honored as the Silicon Valley in Western China. It has attracted a large number of well-known globalcompanies including Intel, GlobalFoundries, IBM, Philips, Maersk, and Siemens to settle down, and introduced hi-end talents including 5 Nobel Prize winners to make innovation and start business. So far, it has set up 20 overseas talent offshore innovation and startup bases, 9 in U.S. and 3 in Canada.