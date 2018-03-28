

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported that its net income for fiscal year 2017 increased to 30.1 million euros from last year's 29.6 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 0.87 euros compared to 0.85 euros in the prior year.



SMA Group sales declined to 891.0 million euros, from 946.7 million euros in the prior year. The decline was caused primarily by the sharp decline in demand in the U.S. utility market which could not be compensated for by the positive development in the Asian and European business.



The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board will recommend that the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2018, set a dividend of 0.35 euros per share for the 2017 fiscal year. This corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of 40% of net income.



For the first quarter of 2018, the SMA Managing Board anticipates sales of approximately 180 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA of approximately 18 million euros.



The SMA Managing Board confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for the 2018 fiscal year as published on January 24, 2018, which forecasts sales of between 900 million euros and 1.000 billion euros and EBITDA of between 90 million euros and 110 million euros. For the first time, EBITDA includes expenses of more than 10 million euros for setting up the digital business.



