

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that it will present new data from the HAWK and HARRIER Phase III trials at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology or ARVO 2018 Annual Meeting, Honolulu, April 29 - May 3. Data on a secondary endpoint examining the predictability of 12-week dosing for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration or nAMD treated with brolucizumab (RTH258) will be presented for the first time at the meeting.



nAMD, which affects an estimated 20-25 million people worldwide, is the leading cause of severe vision loss and legal blindness in people over the age of 65 in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.



HAWK and HARRIER enrolled more than 1,800 patients with nAMD across 400 centers worldwide. Primary endpoint findings and additional results from these head-to-head trials comparing brolucizumab with aflibercept were presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2017 Annual Meeting.



