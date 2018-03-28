

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported that the company's net income in 2017 amounted to 24.0 million euros compared to 26.8 million euros, prior year, down mainly due to increased amortisation resulting from the purchase price allocations, adverse foreign currency effects, and the higher share of the loss of associates accounted for using the equity method. Net income per share was 0.16 euros compared to 0.20 euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA increased significantly to 58.0 million euros from 36.2 million euros.



In 2017, Evotec's Group revenues grew to 257.6 million euros, an increase of 57% compared to 2016. The company said the increase was driven primarily by the strong performance in the base business, increased milestone payments and positive contributions from the acquired businesses of Cyprotex and Aptuit.



For the financial year 2018, the Management Board expects Evotec to show strong Group revenue growth, increased R&D expenses and an improved adjusted Group EBITDA. Group revenues are expected to increase by more than 30%. Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to improve by approximately 30% compared to 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX