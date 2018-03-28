Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of a new automotive interior emission testing chamber capacity for Full Component Testing. This service will enable volatile organic components to be detected using a 1m3 automotive interior VOC emission chamber

As the demands for vehicle interior air quality (VIAQ) testing become more exacting, this new offering provides a solution for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers in testing materials and components and accelerating their time to market.

With the increase in quality and safety awareness among consumers over recent years, it is key to minimize consumer issues before they arise. Intertek offers VIAQ testing according to VDA 270, VDA 275, VDA 276, ISO 12219-4, VDA 277 and VDA 278, fogging and DIN 75201, among other related standards (including OEM specific) to provide Quality Assurance to customers to ensure they meet the latest regulatory standards.

Marco Theunissen, Business Development Manager Automotive Polymers at Intertek, commented: "From product development and design to manufacturing we continuously search for ways to support the automotive polymers market. It is our goal to provide bespoke Quality Assurance solutions to the whole automotive supply chain. This extra capacity for 1m3 chamber VOC testing is a response to specific market demands."

These services are offered globally, in Europe, Asia and United States.

For more information, visit www.Intertek.com/automotive.

ENDS

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 42,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005926/en/

Contacts:

For Media Information:

Intertek

Manuel Quintas

Marketing Manager

+31 88 126 88 00

manuel.quintas@intertek.com