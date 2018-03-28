Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Broker

28 March 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy' or "the Company')

Appointment of Broker

The Company is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 2 March 2018, it has appointed Brandon Hill Capital Limited as its broker pursuant to AIM Rule 35 with immediate effect.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Conroy Gold, commented:

"Having spoken to several brokers we decided to appoint Brandon Hill as we are confident that they can give us the support needed to develop our gold project in Ireland including the proposed mine at Clontibret. Their analytical and broking support will be to the benefit of all shareholders.'

Brandon Hill Commented:

"We look forward to supporting the Company and its highly prospective portfolio. The Irish gold mining sector is in a strong position and we believe that investors will support the Conroy story and its potential to become a producer'.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014.