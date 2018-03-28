Nokia selected by China Mobile to build advanced public/private cloud services infrastructure using Nuage Networks VSP

The Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) enables China Mobile to provide a suite of cloud-based services that includes virtual machines, containers and bare-metal based servers

Deal marks second time China Mobile has selected Nuage Networks VSP for enterprise customers, public, private and hybrid cloud services

28 March 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia's Nuage Networks has been chosen by China Mobile (Suzhou) Software Technical Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, as the SDN platform for China Mobile's public and private enterprise cloud services offering. The platform is based on the Nuage Networks VSP and includes cloud implementations on virtual machines, Kubernetes (K8S) containers and OpenStack Ironic-based bare metal servers.

In order to address the growing appetite for cloud services among its enterprise customers, China Mobile Communications Company (CMCC) is expanding its software-defined networking (SDN) support for new private/public cloud services. In the past two years, Nokia Shanghai Bell, Nokia's joint venture in China, helped deploy the Nuage Networks VSP solution to deliver China Mobile's public and private cloud services in 10 data centers, the largest deployment containing over 1,000 servers. Nokia Shanghai Bell ranked No.1 and won 55% share in this project. This project cemented Nokia Shanghai Bell's status as the leading SDN vendor powering CMCC existing cloud services.

The new services, enabled by the Nuage Networks VSP, allows CMCC to expand its offer to include new public, private and hybrid cloud services such as hosting workloads on either Kubernetes (K8S) containers or on bare metal servers.

An important aspect of the Nuage Networks VSP is the inherent flexibility of the platform. Along with OpenStack, the platform supports multiple cloud management systems, hypervisor and workload types. A centralized policy manager and SDN controller automate the configuration, management and optimization of virtual networks, including security services that provide tenant isolation and access controls to individual applications and workloads. The Nuage Networks VSP combines policy based automation, large scale and high performance with multi-tenancy, resiliency and comprehensive end-to-end security.

Sunil Khandekar, CEO for Nokia's Nuage Networks, said: "Having a strong relationship with CMCC based on the work we've already done with them, we were especially pleased to be chosen to continue with this important project. The Nuage Networks solution allows CMCC to offer some very dynamic, high performing and attractive cloud services for their customers."

About China Mobile (Suzhou) Software Technical Company

A wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Company (CMCC), it is committed to becoming the backbone of China Mobile's IT capability and business innovation development. It promotes strategic transformation in China's digital sector using technologies such as the mobile internet and the cloud. The company supports the accelerating growth of massive data resources at home and abroad. It employs senior professionals in cloud computing, big data and IT support areas to establish a comprehensive system of products and services through product development, software sales, system integration and operation support.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia, has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net (http://www.nuagenetworks.net), read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks (https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks).

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

