Tusk Therapeutics Ltd: Tusk Therapeutics to Present Data at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Tusk Therapeutics to Present Data at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

London and Stevenage, UK - 28 March 2018: Tusk Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company focused on developing immune-modulating therapeutics by targeting immune cells in cancer, announces today that it will deliver an oral presentation and three poster presentations at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from 14th - 18th April 2018 at McCormick Place North/South, Chicago, Illinois, US.

Dr. Sergio Quezada, Group Leader and Cancer Research UK Senior Research Fellow at The UCL Cancer Institute, and Chairman of Tusk Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board, will deliver the oral presentation at 10.30am on Monday 16th April. The presentation will focus on Tusk Therapeutics' first-in-class anti-CD25 antibody programme which is built on novel biology discovered by Tusk Therapeutics in collaboration with Dr. Quezada and his team at University College London. Tusk Therapeutics, Cancer Research UK (via its Commercial Partnerships Team) and UCL announced in 2017, an exclusive licensing and collaboration deal to develop and commercialise antibody-based therapeutics against CD25.

Commenting on the presentations, Luc Dochez, Chief Executive Officer of Tusk Therapeutics said: "We are excited to be presenting data at the upcoming AACR meeting, in particular, to share data on the unique mechanism behind our anti-CD25 programme. It is well accepted that regulatory T-cells play an important role in immune-suppression in cancer but, thus far, nobody has been able to target Tregs effectively. Based on the pre-clinical proof-of-concept data generated in collaboration with Cancer Research UK and University College London, we have shown that our novel approach can successfully target Tregs and therefore we believe that Tusk Therapeutics' anti-CD25 antibody could become an important player in the immuno-oncology field."

The full list of abstracts accepted for presentation at this year's AACR Meeting are detailed below:

Oral Presentation

Title: Targeting regulatory T cells for therapeutic gain: Means and mechanisms

Presenter:Dr. Sergio A. Quezada. University College London Cancer Institute

Session:In Vivo Monitoring of Immunotherapy Responses (http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/session/686)

Date & Time:April 16, 2018, 10:30 AM - 10:55 AM

Location: N Hall C - McCormick Place North (Level 1)

Poster Presentations

Title:Generation of first-in-class anti-CD25 antibodies depleting Treg without interfering with IL2 signalling for cancer therapies

Abstract: 2787

Session:Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 2

Date & Time:April 16, 2018, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location:Section 34

Title:A novel approach to deplete Treg cells using non-IL-2 blocking anti-CD25-targeting antibodies leads to complete rejection of established tumors

Abstract:3143

Session:Immune Cells in the Microenvironment

Date & Time:April 17, 2018, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location:Section 5

Title:A best in class anti-CD38 antibody with antitumor and immune-modulatory properties

Abstract:3812

Session:Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 3

Date & Time:Apr. 17, 2018, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location:Section 34

Full abstracts are available online at www.aacr.org (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ln_PFpsHSBORcU6ZOMbsXerwDRRSAKicQwEMkP8M6deMuB3cgWuxP3xJDw21x3fZytJtCxhiCmylhWHnOZwZtQ==).

About Tusk Therapeutics Ltd

Tusk Therapeutics is a privately held immuno-oncology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutic antibodies that harness the power of the immune system to transform the treatment of cancer. The Company has established a diversified pipeline of antibodies against both novel and validated targets that have the potential to address a broad range of solid and haematological cancer indications. The companies two lead programmes, CD38 an immunomodulator with a novel mechanism and CD25 a Treg depleting agent, are in preclinical development. The Company has strategic partnerships and licensing agreements with top research institutes including Cancer Research Technology, Cancer Research UK's commercial arm and University College London. For further information about Tusk Therapeutics visit: www.tusktherapeutics.com (http://www.tusktherapeutics.com/)

About Cancer Research UK's Commercial Partnerships Team

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research. Our specialist Commercial Partnerships Team work closely with leading international cancer scientists and their institutes to protect intellectual property arising from their research and to establish links with commercial partners. The team develop promising ideas into successful cancer therapeutics, software, devices, diagnostics and enabling technologies. This helps to accelerate progress in exciting new discoveries in cancer research and bring new treatments to patients sooner. http://commercial.cancerresearchuk.org/ (http://commercial.cancerresearchuk.org/)

Cancer Research UK's commercial activity operates through Cancer Research Technology Ltd. (CRT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cancer Research UK. It is the legal entity which pursues drug discovery research in themed alliance partnerships and delivers varied commercial partnering arrangements.

About UCL (University College London)

UCL was founded in 1826. We were the first English university established after Oxford and Cambridge, the first to open up university education to those previously excluded from it, and the first to provide systematic teaching of law, architecture and medicine. We are among the world's top universities, as reflected by performance in a range of international rankings and tables. UCL currently has over 38,000 students from 150 countries and over 12,000 staff. Our annual income is more than £1 billion.

www.ucl.ac.uk (http://www.ucl.ac.uk/) | Follow us on Twitter @uclnews (https://twitter.com/uclnews) | Watch our YouTube channel YouTube.com/UCLTV (http://www.youtube.com/UCLTV)

