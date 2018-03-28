Crown Bioscience Inc.: Glycotope Selects CrownBio as a Preclinical Development Partner to Advance Their Immunotherapeutic Pipeline

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces that it has been chosen by Glycotope GmbH as a partner to accelerate their immuno-oncology drug discovery pipeline.

CrownBio offers the world's largest collection of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models and is a leading provider of humanized solutions for immuno-oncology drug development. Leveraging these exclusive capabilities, CrownBio will engraft cell line-derived cancer models as well as PDX models selected by Glycotope into CD34+ humanized mouse models. These customized, humanized models will be used to accelerate Glycotope's innovative immuno-oncology drug discovery pipeline.

"Glycotope recognizes the value of CrownBio's extensive PDX and CDX collection and their expertise in implementing innovative humanization strategies," said Anika Jäkel, Director of Glycotope's Preclinical Pharmacology & Cancer Immunology group. "We have chosen them as our partner for these reasons and look forward to what we are confident will be a successful alliance."

"We are very pleased that Glycotope has selected us as a trusted partner to advance their cutting-edge immuno-oncology pipeline," said Laurie Heilmann, CrownBio's Chief Business Officer. "Our unique capabilities will enable Glycotope to continue providing new and improved therapies for the treatment of cancer."

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio (http://www.crownbio.com/) is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

About Glycotope GmbH

Glycotope, founded in 2000 in Berlin, focuses on the development of innovative immuno-oncological products for the treatment of various cancer types using their GlycoBody and GlycoExpress technologies. Glycotope has currently one product in clinical development. The Company's additional pipeline includes preclinical antibody biopharmaceuticals for various oncological indications.

Glycotope's GlycoExpress (GEX) platform allows glyco-optimization and high yield production of a variety of fully human glycosylated biopharmaceuticals such as antibodies, glycoprotein hormones and cytokines by using a toolbox of glyco-engineered proprietary human cell lines that allow for optimization of a whole series of different relevant sugars. In addition, the GEX platform can be used for in process glycosylation control. Visit http://www.glycotope.com/.

