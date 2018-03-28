

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA reported that its profit after tax and minority interests for fiscal year 2017 increased 11.0 percent to 81.1 million euros from 73.0 million euros last year.



The operating result (EBIT) increased by 5.6% to 173.2 million euros from the prior year, despite one-off expenses for an organisational restructuring and for the harmonisation of existing pension schemes. Once again, the Intermodal segment made a significant contribution to HHLA's performance.



The Group's revenue rose 6.3% to 1.25 billion euros from last year as a result of increased container throughput and container transport and successful management of the property portfolio.



HHLA expects container throughput in 2018 to be on a par with the previous year. The container transport volume is also forecast to remain comparable to the previous year's level as Polish intermodal traffic is being realigned as it is integrated into Metrans. At Group level, this should mean that revenue is similar to that of the previous year.



At the Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2018, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.67 euros per dividend-entitled Class A share. This would increase the dividend by 13.6% compared to the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX