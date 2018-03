OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased for the third successive month in February, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-over-month in February, following a 0.3 percent fall in January.



On a yearly basis, the volume of retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in February. The value of retail sales registered an increase of 0.9 percent.



