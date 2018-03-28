

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Wednesday after huge declines in technology and financial shares on Wall Street overnight on concerns about tighter regulations.



Asian stock markets are mostly lower in cautious trade while the dollar recovered amid fading North Korea risks and on hopes that negotiations between the United States and China would help avert a trade war.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.4 percent overnight and the S&P 500 lost 1.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped as much as 2.9 percent.



In Asia, benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea are down 1-2 percent. Gold held steady after falling in the previous session while oil prices fell on data showing a surprise rise in U.S. inventories.



In economic releases, more British employers make hiring plans as Brexit countdown begins, the latest JobsOutlook survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) showed today. About 22 percent of employers who hire temporary agency workers plan to raise headcount over the next four to 12 months compared to just 11 percent last month.



Consumer confidence figures from Germany and France as well as U.S. reports on revised fourth-quarter GDP and pending home sales are due later in the day.



European markets rebounded from one-year lows on Tuesday after U.S. and Chinese officials both indicated a willingness to negotiate. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied around 1.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained 1 percent.



