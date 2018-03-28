

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before taxation increased to 11.49 billion Chinese yuan from last year's 10.21 billion yuan a year ago.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company grew to 7.24 billion yuan from 6.81 billion yuan a year ago. Earnings per share were RMB53.79 cents, up from RMB55.38 cents last year.



In 2017, revenue was 124.03 billion yuan, an increase of 7.71% from 115.14 billion yuan last year. Air traffic revenue was 115.38 billion yuan, an increase of 7.53%.



Further, the Board recommended the payment of a cash dividend of 1.1497 yuan for every ten shares for the year 2017, totaling approximately 1.67 billion yuan.



