

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) said that it fully stands behind its plan to work for the improvement of not only GKN Plc. (GKN.L), but the UK economy as well.



Melrose has stated in its letter to the Secretary of State that it will address any concerns regarding national security direct with the Ministry of Defence.



Melrose has also had constructive discussions with the Secretary of State for BEIS and his Department since GKN first made Melrose's offer public, which culminated in the exchange of letters published yesterday, demonstrating a commitment to GKN that its current Board sadly lacks.



Melrose said it has ambitions for the future of GKN beyond the fire-sale being conducted by the current GKN Board at a badly discounted price for Driveline that penalises shareholders, employees, pensioners and the UK alike. Melrose has offered a legally binding commitment to the Secretary of State to stand behind its intention to hold the GKN Aerospace business as it delivers the improvement necessary to unlock its potential.



Further to the announcement made by Melrose on 27 March 2018 confirming that it had reached agreement with the Panel in respect of the form of certain legally binding post-offer undertakings in connection with its Final Offer for GKN, Melrose is today pleased to announce the full terms and detailed mechanics of the post-offer undertakings agreed with the Panel.



Melrose noted that it will maintain the Melrose Group headquarters in the UK by Melrose occupying a designated area in one or more buildings in the UK, one of which buildings is publicly designated as the Melrose Group headquarters and is the registered office of Melrose.



The Melrose Shares will remain listed on the Official List maintained by the UKLA and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities; no director will be appointed or reappointed, or recommended to be appointed or reappointed, to the Melrose Board if following such appointment or reappointment a majority of the Melrose Directors would not be resident in the UK.



Melrose noted that the GKN Aerospace businesses and the GKN Driveline businesses will retain the same rights (if any) which they have as at 26 March 2018 to use the GKN Trade Marks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX