

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback advanced to 0.9488 against the franc, 105.73 against the yen and 1.2391 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9460, 105.33 and 1.2422, respectively.



The greenback reversed from its early lows of 1.2870 against the loonie and 0.7275 against the kiwi, rising to 1.2894 and 0.7259, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 0.97 against the franc, 1.20 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the loonie and 0.70 against the kiwi.



