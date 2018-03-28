With a present-day USD 100 million capital increase and a planned initial public offering (IPO), the Bahrain Middle East Bank continues to meet the requirements of European investors

The Bahrain Middle East Bank (BMB) was the only financial institution in the tax haven to increase its share capital in 2017 from USD 60 to 100 million. Against the backdrop of an additional planned capital increase of EUR 500 million, followed by entry into the Luxembourg stock exchange in 2019, the bank's international leading shareholder is the Basaran Group, rated AA+ and worth billions. Further expansion and diversification along these footsteps will drive even more attractive financial products to flow into asset and portfolio management.

Bahrain, described as a "tax haven", is actually home to investor-friendly ideal business conditions. With a forward-looking approach to create greater independence from oil production, the island state aims to design and develop an internationally-attractive and efficient financial service sector. Low living costs, modern living and working conditions, the lack of income and company taxes and nationwide duty-free commerce ultimately contribute to a first-rate investment climate.

Korhan Alev, CEO of BMB, sees the capital increase and planned IPO in Europe as a clear and collective approval by management, employees, shareholders and regulators that the bank's on the right course and can be sailed with an even better tailwind in the future.

A closer look at BMB

BMB is already acting as a bridgehead to the entire Gulf region. Low costs in Bahrain, tight links and close proximity to Dubai and the entire Saudi Arabia: any European investor wishing to make a financial commitment here will find open doors. No wonder: the level of returns, interest yields and profit distributions is significantly higher than those encountered in Europe.

BMB is a fully licensed bank since 1982: it's listed and represented on the Bahrain stock exchange since 1989.

BMB works as a clearing and correspondent bank in cooperation with Standard Chartered Bank in Frankfurt.

Overcoming borders and opening new trading venues

One focus of the BMB is trade finance. For example, if a German manufacturer sells a machine tool to a customer anywhere in the world, it will deliver it directly to the customer. The seller will immediately receive payment and can even offer the customer attractive payment methods.

Asset management for European investors also benefits greatly from the diverse and flexible options offered by the BMB.

Bahrain Middle East Bank

Head Office location and address

Bahrain Middle East Bank

BMB Centre

P.O. Box 797

Building No. 135, Road 1702, Block 317

Diplomatic Area, Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

Wholesale Bank in Bahrain since 1982

In the Bahrain Stock Exchange since 1989

Licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain

Compliant with Basel III IFRS

Share capital: USD 100 million

Total assets in 2017: USD 245 million

www.bmb.com.bh

Bahrain Middle East Bank

Jenny Vaz,+97317532345

press@bmb.com.bh