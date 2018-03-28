Mark Allen Lands New Sponsorship Boost as he Lines Up Snooker's World Title

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Berkeley Assets backs Northern Irish star to build on Masters success

Professional snooker's new Masters champion, Mark Allen, has potted a new sponsorship deal with Berkeley Assets, a multi-asset investment company with offices in Dubai and London and distribution throughout the Far East.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659926/Mark_Allen_Berkeley_Assets.jpg )



Northern Irishman Allen, 32, recently secured his first Triple Crown title by defeating Kyren Wilson in the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace.

The new sponsorship provides another timely boost for Allen as he sets his sights on a first World Championship title when the game's most important event takes place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England in April.

Commenting on the new deal, Allen said: "I can't wait to pull on my new waistcoat bearing the Berkeley Assets logo. I feel very honoured to be teaming up with a company of this calibre and I'm looking forward to the team joining us at some of the major events this year."

Justin Quan, Senior Associate at Berkeley Assets, added: "We identified Mark as a sporting personality we wanted to support based on his diligent, strategic approach to the game and deeply grounded roots, despite his success."

"The world of snooker is not far removed from our world of growing businesses - it is methodical, challenging, tactical and considered. We see this as a long term partnership and wish Mark all the best as he prepares for the World Championships."

Allen reached his first ranking event final at the 2011 UK Championship and in 2016 scored a maximum break of 147 at the same event.

He is considered to be one of the most gifted players to emerge from Northern Ireland since former world champions Dennis Taylor and Alex Higgins, and won the European and World amateur titles before turning pro in 2005.

Berkeley Assets operates businesses, helping property developments, hospitality concepts and emerging businesses thrive. All underlying assets of the business are located in the UK and USA and the company's portfolio of properties spans multiple sectors, including existing and new to market assets in some of the world's most sought after locations.

Berkeley's aim is to continue to develop a diversified portfolio of existing and new to market concepts and businesses as part of a low-risk, yield-based strategy.