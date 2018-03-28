

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group PLC (NCC.L) announced the Group completed the sale of the Web Performance business to Eggplant for immediate cash consideration of 7.5 million pounds on a cash and debt free basis. The Group noted that the disposal has no impact on expected full year adjusted EBIT from continuing activities and only an immaterial impact on total full year adjusted EBIT. The cash proceeds will reduce the Group's net indebtedness.



The Group said it continues to trade in line with the Board's expectations for full year Adjusted EBIT. The Group expects to report its full year results, for the year ended 31 May 2018 on 17 July 2018.



