Ratos: Ratos's Annual Report 2017

Press release 28 March 2018



Ratos's Annual Report 2017, in Swedish and English, is now available on Ratos's website www.ratos.se.



The annual report in printed format can also be ordered at www.ratos.se.





For further information, please contact:

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, tel: +46 8 700 17 98 or email: helene.gustafsson@ratos.se





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Annual General Meeting 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Construction and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.

Annual report 2017 (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2179676/841415.pdf)



