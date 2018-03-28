Paddy Power Betfair has recruited Jonathan Hill from Saga to be the bookmaker's next chief financial officer. Hill, who will stay at the over-50s company until September, has been Saga's CFO since 2015. He will replace Alex Gersh whose departure had already been announced. Gersh will stay on at Paddy Power until Hill arrives. Paddy Power chief executive Peter Jackson said: "Jonathan brings substantial strategic and operational finance experience in consumer businesses and I am confident he ...

