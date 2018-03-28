

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ofcom has published final statements on reviews of the wholesale local access market, Quality of service for WLR, MPF and GEA. Today's statements cover the period from 1 April 2018. They confirm a package of measures Ofcom set out last month to further increase investment in 'full-fibre' broadband networks, and drive improvements in the quality of Openreach's service.



Ofcom said On 23 February, it submitted a draft of decisions to the European Commission for consultation. Following its review, the Commission provided no comments, and final decisions remain unchanged to those published in February.



Ofcom noted that BT must make its telegraph poles and underground tunnels open to rival providers, making it quicker and easier for them to build their own full-fibre networks directly to households around the UK.



Ofcom has decided not to regulate the prices of Openreach's fastest wholesale broadband products, including those delivered using its new full-fibre services. This supports incentives for operators to build full-fibre networks.



Ofcom said it is ensuring affordable access to superfast broadband for people and businesses, by cutting the wholesale price that Openreach can charge telecoms companies for its entry-level superfast broadband service, which has a 'download' speed of up to 40 Mbit/s, and an 'upload' speed of 10 Mbit/s.



Ofcom said, 'In draft decision last month, it proposed to set the monthly charge for Openreach's '40/10' Mbit/s broadband package by 2021 at £11.92. Since then, we have adjusted this figure to £12.06 to reflect new information, particularly in relation to inflation and BT's pension costs.'



Ofcom noted that the new rules will include stricter requirements on Openreach to repair faults and install new broadband lines more quickly.



