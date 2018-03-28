Takko Fashion Opens Second Test Store in France

TELGTE, Germany, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Takko Fashion starts out in France and it is now present in 17 European countries.

In February the fashion discounter opened its first store in Lexy. The second follows shortly thereafter on 4th April in Wissembourg, Alsace. In total the Smart Discounter plans 13 stores throughout France this business year.

"Our store in Lexy was incredibly well received. Despite negative temperatures, customers were excited about our new spring collection and were queuing up," reports CSO Ulli Eickmann. "We're testing the market but we see big potential for Takko Fashion in France," explains CEO Arnold Mattschull. The company is already gearing up for its next stores: by early May the Smart Discounter will celebrate grand openings in Frouard (Nancy) and Pont-a-Mousson.

About Takko Fashion:

With nearly 1,900 stores in 17 countries, Takko Fashion is one of the most successful fashion discounters in Europe. And with its extensive range of stylish outfits at an affordable cost-benefit ratio, Takko Fashion meets the needs of the modern family. The company, based in Telgte (Germany), has nearly 18,000 employees worldwide.

