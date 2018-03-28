

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer sentiment remained stable in March, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index held steady at 100 in March. The score also matched economists' expectations.



Households were more optimistic about their expected financial situation. The corresponding index rose to -12 from -18.



Consumers' opinion on their past financial situation was virtually stable, with the indicator at -23.



Households' opinion balance on their current saving capacity fell by 2 points, while the one on their expected saving capacity was virtually unchanged, the survey showed.



The indicator measuring past standard of living fell to -39 from -37. At the same time, the index for future standard of living held steady at -24.



Households' opinion on the unemployment trend was virtually stable in March. The index came in at 3.



They were less numerous than last month to expect prices to increase during the next twelve months.



