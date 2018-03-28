

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at a slower pace in February, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, weaker than the 2.2 percent increase seen in January.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 2.2 percent after expanding 2.4 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent, following January's 0.3 percent increase. This was the second consecutive increase in sales. Food sales rose 0.1 percent, while non-food sales remained flat in February.



