VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Correction: Dividend Declaration

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Dividend Declaration - Correction
28 March 2018
Further to the announcement released on 27 March 2018 at 9.40am, the Company wishes to clarify that the exchange rate for determining the dividend amount in Pounds sterling will be confirmed by way of an announcement by the Company on or around 20 April 2018, and not 25 April 2018 as previously stated.
All other details remain unchanged.
