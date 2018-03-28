sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Correction: Dividend Declaration

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Dividend Declaration - Correction

28 March 2018

Further to the announcement released on 27 March 2018 at 9.40am, the Company wishes to clarify that the exchange rate for determining the dividend amount in Pounds sterling will be confirmed by way of an announcement by the Company on or around 20 April 2018, and not 25 April 2018 as previously stated.

All other details remain unchanged.



Enquiries:
Jonathan Luu / Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations / Communications
+84 28 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com / joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

Edward Gascoigne-Pees
Camarco (Public Relations, London)
+44 20 3757 4980
ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com

Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
fk26@ntrs.com / ad317@ntrs.com

Stephen Westwood
+44 7533 178381


© 2018 PR Newswire