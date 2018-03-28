

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ended February, defying economists' forecast for an increase, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate came in at 3.8 percent in the December to February period, the same rate as in the November to January period.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 3.9 percent.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 177,700 from 173,700 in the previous three-month period.



The employment rate also remained unchanged at 59.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX