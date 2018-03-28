Ground breaking scanner allows electronic devices to stay in bags

Smiths Detection releases its first checkpoint scanner with innovative Computed Tomography (CT) technology, following approval by ECAC for EDS CB C2 testing for C3 will follow swiftly. CT is a complete game-changer for checkpoint security as, using the company's proprietary technology, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX can allow electronic devices to stay in bags, addressing the three critical issues for airport operators: security, efficiency and passenger experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005024/en/

HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX (Graphic: Business Wire)

Delivering improved productivity, higher throughput and lower costs, this impressive scanner eliminates the need to remove electronic devices from hand luggage (subject to approval from the appropriate local authorities). This reduces the number of trays per person and makes the whole process simpler and shorter a move sure to please the travelling public. Baggage contents are examined from every angle and 3D images are generated with very precise data so more accurate judgements can be made on substances within the bag.

"The future really is here for checkpoint security," observed Matt Clark, VP Technology Product Development. "Integrating the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX into a smart checkpoint with the latest lane design and software will revolutionise the screening process and passenger experience. And we can also look beyond the C3 hurdle as CT is also the only technology likely to meet a potential, higher C4 standard. Before long, new algorithms may well be used to identify a range of additional prohibited items and materials."

To minimise upgrade costs, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX can easily be incorporated into existing checkpoint lanes. The addition of an advanced screening and management platform, such as Smiths Detection's Checkpoint.Evoplus, will streamline operations even further by providing remote screening and directed search; as well as providing access to valuable management data.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is available now.

Ends

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and the military. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/smiths-detection

YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/smithsdetectiongroup

Twitter at twitter.com/smithsdetection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005024/en/

Contacts:

Smiths Detection

Karen Kulinski

Global Marketing Director, Aviation

+49 (0)611 9412 422

karen.kulinski@smithsdetection.com