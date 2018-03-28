Queen's University Belfast selects Canvas to help meet ambitious digital vision

LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Canvas by Instructure (NYSE:INST), has announced that it has been selected by Queen's University Belfast to provide its innovative and scalable open online virtual learning environment (VLE).

The VLE will play a central role in helping the institution meet its strategic ambition to deliver a Digital Learning pathway. By 2020, the Russell Group University - which is already in the top one percent of institutions worldwide - aims to offer an online learning element in all of its programmes. Canvas will help to meet this vision, providing a blended learning experience where students and teachers will be able to collaborate better, interact more with course material and track and measure progress in a dynamic and actionable way.

Olivia Roberts, Head of Student Services and Systems at Queen's University Belfast, said, "It is not an exaggeration to say that Canvas has the potential to fundamentally change how we deliver teaching and learning. We will improve how our students access materials, the kinds of assessments available, the types of lesson materials and multimedia we use and really give our students ownership in the process. And, of course, this is instrumental in helping deliver on our greater strategic goals as an institution."

"Even though we are in the early stages of project implementation the collaborative relationship offered by Instructure has shown the team to be a true partner through this journey. We also opted to invest in Canvas tier 1 support, which means that all of our students and staff can get round the clock help, training and support, leaving our lecturers to put their energy into creating and delivering great classes supported by the VLE."

Kenny Nicholl, VP EMEA for Canvas, said; "Following a rigorous review and user testing process, we are delighted that Queen's University Belfast has chosen Canvas as their institution-wide VLE, and that it promises to make such an impact on their digital learning strategies."

