

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Godewind Immobilien AG announced the company raised gross proceeds of 375 million euros via selling 93,750,000 newly issued shares from a capital increase at an offer price of 4.00 euros per share. Godewind's shares are scheduled to begin trading on April 5, 2018 on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol, GWD.



Stavros Efremidis, CEO of Godewind, said: 'This IPO marks a milestone towards growing Godewind Immobilien AG into one of the leading listed real estate companies. We will use the net proceeds from the IPO for the acquisition of commercial real estate properties in Germany. We have already identified a number of promising off-market acquisition opportunities with a total estimated value of 3.7 billion euros.'



