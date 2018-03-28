On request of Nilörngruppen AB, company registration number 556322-3782, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from April 4, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that Nilörngruppen AB will meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North premier.



The company has 11,401,988 shares (960,000 A-shares and 10,441,988 B-shares) as per today's date1



Short Name: NIL B ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 10,441,988 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007100342 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 110376 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 3700 Personal & Household Goods --------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



1See prospectus page 67 (Sw. version)