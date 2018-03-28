At the request of Nilörngruppen AB, the trading in the company's B- shares on Nasdaq First North premier is to cease. As from April 4, 2018, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The last day of trading will be on April 3, 2018.



Short name: NIL B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007100342 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110376 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.