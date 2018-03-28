Skybox Security & Jirasek Security Announce New Partnership to Support Deployment of the Skybox Security Suite

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox Security, (http://www.skyboxsecurity.com/) a global leader in cybersecurity management, announced today a new partnership with Jirasek Security (https://www.jiraseksecurity.com/) for deployment, consultancy and managed services wrapped around the SkyboxSecurity Suite. The Security Suite is a robust security management platform that provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and enables unified vulnerability management and security policy management across an organization's entire network, including in physical, multi-cloud and OT environments.

"We're thrilled to be working with Skybox and its best-of-breed technology," said Vladimir Jirasek, managing director of Jirasek Security. "Organizations are struggling to find the resources they need to properly manage their programs, especially in the face of an ongoing shortage of people with cybersecurity expertise. They also want to make sure they get the most out of their investments. With Skybox we can help close that gap, advising on strategy, supporting deployments and delivering ongoing platform management."

Jirasek Security has been certified by Skybox for its expertise and ability to deploy its platform, including any customization that is needed for specific security and business processes. In addition, they provide ongoing platform management, which includes but is not limited to:

Continuous management of network and asset data imported into the Skybox network model

Delivery of Skybox Health Check services which includes checking platform performance, performing data import and model validation, and performing operational checks

Jirasek Security's Foresight Security Platform seamlessly integrates with the Skybox Security Suite, providing "a-to-z" cybersecurity management, monitoring and reporting. This includes integration with on-site/off-site CMDBs and ticketing systems for highly customizable reporting. And, by leveraging data from the Suite, Jirasek Security can continuously monitor and quickly report on an organization's overall security posture.

"Jirasek Security is an extremely strong partner for Skybox due to their experience and knowledge of our platform," said Uri Levy, VP of worldwide channels for Skybox Security. "We're looking forward to working with them as we continue to build on the momentum of our triple-digit growth in the last year. Their expertise in delivering services for our solution will be a huge value-add to those organizations that may not have the resources to manage our platform on their own."

