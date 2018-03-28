

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment rose for the second straight month in March, mainly due to an increased confidence in industry, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to 103.0 in March from 101.8 in February.



Among components, the confidence indicator for the industrial sector strengthened to 8.7 from 8.3. Meanwhile, indicators for construction, retail trade and services registered declines in March.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index worsened to -6.0 in March from -4.1 in the previous month.



